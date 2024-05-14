מירי מסיקה בשירת התקווה מטה משפחות החטופים

Before singing the anthem, Mesika dedicated one of her songs to freed hostages, while they were with her on the stage, and, in a prayer for the return of all the remaining 132 hostages, she added, "because there is no independence for Israel without them!"

מירי מסיקה מקדישה שיר לחטופים נטע לביא

Mesika said, "This year I chose not to perform on the eve of Independence Day. A month and a half ago I asked to cancel all my shows. I will perform if the hostages return, I promised."

"Since then, most municipalities have canceled their celebrations anyway and the hostages have not returned, much to our pain and sorrow. I really don't know what is the right thing to do, since our role as artists is to bring a little comfort and there is no one absolute truth," she added.

"It's a delicate game between darkness and the light that we must bring into our lives. On the eve of this Independence Day, I choose to strengthen those who remained in complete darkness," said Mesika.