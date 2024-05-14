Before singing the anthem, Mesika dedicated one of her songs to freed hostages, while they were with her on the stage, and, in a prayer for the return of all the remaining 132 hostages, she added, "because there is no independence for Israel without them!"
Mesika said, "This year I chose not to perform on the eve of Independence Day. A month and a half ago I asked to cancel all my shows. I will perform if the hostages return, I promised."
"Since then, most municipalities have canceled their celebrations anyway and the hostages have not returned, much to our pain and sorrow. I really don't know what is the right thing to do, since our role as artists is to bring a little comfort and there is no one absolute truth," she added.
"It's a delicate game between darkness and the light that we must bring into our lives. On the eve of this Independence Day, I choose to strengthen those who remained in complete darkness," said Mesika.