Former president Donald Trump spoke out against the US decision to limit arms supplies to Israel at a recent rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

''While Israel is still fighting its war on terror, Crooked Joe has decided not to send them weapons. It is one of the worst betrayals of an ally in the history of our country,'' he claimed. ''I fully support Israel's right to fight its war on terror.''

Trump also repeated a claim he has made repeatedly that he could have prevented the attack altogether. ''There would have been no war at all if I was in the White House,'' he declared.

''When I was in the White House, Iran was broke, we had peace in the Middle East, and we got the Abraham Accords done. Every country would have signed up, even Iran.''