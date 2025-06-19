Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana issued a statement to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News in response to the ballistic missile attack launched by Iran hours earlier, which struck near Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva.

“The Ayatollah regime of Iran targeted Israel with a ballistic missile,” Ohana said. “Gladly, we didn’t lose any lives. Many were saved thanks to the swift actions of Israel’s emergency services. But this is how vicious this regime is.”

Ohana condemned the targeting of the hospital, calling it a blatant violation of international law. “Every time they target civilians, it’s a war crime. But targeting a hospital with helpless people? That is an extreme war crime.”

When asked whether Israel would retaliate, Ohana emphasized that while Israel has always avoided targeting civilians, the regime responsible will be held accountable. “We have never targeted civilians, but we will definitely target the regime of the Ayatollah.”

Regarding the potential involvement of former U.S. President Donald Trump in support of Israel’s actions, Ohana expressed confidence in his leadership. “I’m absolutely certain that President Trump will do whatever is best for America. But as the leader of the free world, he realizes this is not just a local war—it is a war between the forces of darkness and radicalism and the free world. I hope we all stand together in this fight.”

In response to speculation about possible strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities by either the United States or Israel, Ohana was unequivocal. “We are absolutely determined to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. They have openly committed to annihilating the State of Israel. They will not have nuclear capabilities whatsoever. We are determined to reach that goal by whatever means necessary.”

Pressed on whether Israel would act alone if international backing faltered, Ohana was resolute: “Israel will do whatever we have to do to protect our people and secure the future of the next generation. This is what we’ve been doing since the October 7th massacre. But let me assure you, we do not stand alone.”