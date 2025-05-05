After many months of preparations, challenges and hard work, the Israeli delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest, together with Yuval Raphael, took off on Monday morning to Switzerland.

In cooperation between the Israel Broadcasting Corporation and El Al, the special flight took off directly from Ben Gurion International Airport to Zurich, and from there the delegation will continue to Basel, where the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held.

Prior to their departure, the Israeli delegation, together with representatives of the Kan and EL AL management, gathered at the King David Lounge at Ben Gurion Airport, and wished Yuval Raphael great success in representing Israel, especially during this challenging period.

Minutes before boarding the plane, Rafael said: "I am proud of my country and excited to represent it on the biggest stage of the music world. It is a great privilege and responsibility and I thank everyone for this opportunity. I will do everything to represent us with honor. I hope that by the time we return, all the hostages will be at home with us, where they should have been a long time ago."

El Al CEO, Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia, added: "As a company that bears the Israeli flag, we are delighted to be the official carrier of the Israeli delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest for the third year. We are proud of Yuval who will represent our country on the Eurovision stage. We'll all be waiting for her here when we land. Good luck to Yuval and the entire delegation."

Yuval Raphael on El Al flight Courtesy: Ofri Barnea

A few minutes before takeoff, a special sticker that was affixed to the plane was unveiled, reading: "Israel is behind you, Yuval good luck." The sticker was designed especially for the event, in a complex process that lasted about four weeks and included dozens of professionals. The sticker is made of a special material to withstand high speeds, extreme temperature differences between the cruising altitude and the ground, and which will not affect the aerodynamic flow of the aircraft. EL AL's engineers prepared precise drawings in advance to ensure a perfect fit for the aircraft.

Kan Television VP Tal Freifeld noted that "Yuval Raphael will fly to proudly represent Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, accompanied by the Israeli delegation. As part of the successful cooperation between Kan - the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation and El Al, this year as well, EL AL passengers will be able to see our favorite Israeli original content of Kan 11 and Kan Educational channels on EL AL aircraft. We wish the delegation and Yuval Rafael great success and thank EL AL for its cooperation."

Nadav Hanin, VP Marketing, Digital & Communication at EL AL, concluded: "This year as well, EL AL is proud to be the official flight of the Israeli delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest. There is nothing more symbolic and moving than an airplane carrying the Israeli flag that will fly Yuval Raphael to proudly represent our country on this important stage. We wish Yuval and the delegation great success."