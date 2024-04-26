US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday arrived at the Columbia University campus, where she met with anti-Israel protesters who set up an encampment on campus.

Omar visited the protest together with her daughter, Isra Hirsi, who was recently suspended by the university over her participation in anti-Israel activity.

“I had the honor of seeing the Columbia University anti-war encampment firsthand,” Omar wrote on social media, alongside a video documenting her visit.

“Contrary to right-wing attacks, these students are joyfully protesting for peace and an end to the genocide taking place in Gaza. I’m in awe of their bravery and courage,” she claimed.

Israeli-born professor Shai Davidai, who was barred from entering the Columbia University campus earlier this week, responded to Omar’s visit on social media.

“A new low for the US Congress. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar visits her daughter in the illegal pro-Hamas encampment at Columbia, and does so using taxpayers’ money,” he wrote.

“Now you know why Shafik is negotiating with those openly celebrate Hamas and the Islamic Jihad,” he added, referring to Columbia University President Nemat Shafik.