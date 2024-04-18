The daughter of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar claimed that she has been suspended from Barnard College over her participation in anti-Israel activity.

Isra Hirsi posted on X today (Thursday), "I’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege I have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings. I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide."

"Those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. we will stand resolute until our demands are met. Our demands include divestment from companies complicit in genocide, transparency of @Columbia’s investments and FULL amnesty for all students facing repression," she added.

Hirsi's suspension comes a day as three demonstrators were arrested at Columbia University’s Morningside campus. 60 tents were set up on Wednesday morning as protestors took over two fields on the campus. Fires

Yesterday, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik testified before a Congressional hearing on the university's response to antisemitic incidents on campus.

Hirsi's mother Ilhan Omar, a member of the far-left 'Squad,' has a history of antisemitic rhetoric.

In 2019, Omar came under fire after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

In another incident, Omar shared to Twitter a video of a conversation she had with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which she appeared to compare Israel and the United States to Hamas and the Taliban.

Omar has recently come under fire again for her condemnation of Israel’s actions in the war against Hamas.

The congresswoman caused an uproar and was criticized after she retweeted a photo of dead children and claiming that they died as a result of the IAF's bombing of Gaza. The photo was revealed to be a photo of children who died as a result of the Syrian army's nerve gas bombing.

She later was quick to blame Israel for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza which was ultimately proven to have been caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

Omar also led an effort in Congress to block a $320 million arms sale to Israel.