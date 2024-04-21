A terrorist was neutralized on Sunday afternoon after she attempted to stab IDF soldiers at the Beka'ot checkpoint in the Jordan Valley.

The IDF wrote in a statement: "A short while ago, a terrorist arrived at the Beka'ot checkpoint and attempted to stab IDF soldiers who were at the post. The soldiers responded with fire and she was neutralized."

No IDF injuries were reported.

Earlier on Sunday, two terrorists were neutralized after attacking IDF soldiers in the area of the Beit Einun Intersection near Hebron.

A preliminary investigation showed that one of the terrorists attempted to stab soldiers and the other fired at them.

There were no casualties among the Israeli forces.