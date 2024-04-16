תיעוד מהחיסול במרחב כפר דונין צילום: דובר צה"ל

In the area of Kfar Dounine, an IDF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Hussein Mustafa Shechory, the Commander of the Rockets and Missiles Unit of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces in Lebanon's central and western region.

As part of his role, Muhammad planned and promoted rocket and missile launches toward Israeli territory from the areas of Lebanon's central and western regions.

During the strike, Mahmoud Ibrahim Fadel-Allah, a terrorist operative of Hezbollah's Rockets and Missiles Unit was also eliminated.