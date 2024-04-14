Leaders from many countries around the world published messages of support for Israel and condemned Iran following the missile barrage last night towards Israel.

US President Joe Biden wrote: "I condemn Iran's attacks in the strongest terms. America is committed to Israel's security."

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wrote: "The United States condemns Iran's attack on Israel. As the President said, our commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran is ironclad."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote that he "condemns Iran's attack - we will continue to stand with Israel."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote: "The aerial attack on Israeli territory that Iran launched last night is irresponsible and unjustified - we stand with Israel."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote: "We sharply condemn the ongoing attack, which has the potential to plunge an entire region into chaos. Iran and its representatives must stop this immediately."

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote: "I sharply condemn the unprecedented attack that Iran launched against Israel, threatening to destabilize the region."

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala wrote: "We stand firmly behind Israel and its right to defend itself!"

Geert Wilders, leader of the largest party in the Netherlands, tweeted in Hebrew: "Am Yisrael Chai - The nation of Israel lives."

The outgoing Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte wrote: "Earlier, the Netherlands and other countries told Iran loudly and clearly to refrain from attacking Israel. The Netherlands sharply condemns Iran's attack on Israel. Further escalation must be avoided."

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer wrote: "I sharply condemn the Iranian attack on Israel. Austria stands with Israel and we call on Iran to immediately cease all hostile actions."

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis wrote: "Romania strongly condemns the attack by Iran against Israel. We stand in full solidarity with the Israeli people in these difficult moments. We call for avoiding further regional escalation."

Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu wrote: "We stand in full solidarity with the Israeli people against the attack by Iran. We sharply condemn the attack and support Israel's right to ensure the security of its citizens."

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán wrote: "We condemn last night's attack against Israel and pray for the peace of the nation of Israel."

Former Vice President of the United States Mike Pence wrote: "America stands with Israel."