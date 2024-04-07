the terrorist on the side of the road

The terrorist who carried out the shooting attack this morning (Sunday) on Route 55 between Azzun and Nabi Ilyas, arrived via a dirt road in a car at the Nabi Ilyas Junction.

The terrorist got out of the vehicle and opened fire at several vehicles on the road. In the footage taken from a dashcam, the terrorist can be seen standing on the side of the road with a weapon and shooting at passing vehicles.

During the attack, a 19-year-old female soldier was critically wounded when the bus she was traveling in was shot at. A 40-year-old man was moderately wounded when the terrorist fired at his car.

IDF troops, along with an IAF aircraft that was dispatched to the point, are encircling the Nabi Ilyas area and are continuing to pursue the terrorist.

Belinson Medical Center reported that the wounded soldier is in very serious condition and her life remains in danger.