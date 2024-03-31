Seven passengers were hospitalized on Friday after a Newark-bound flight from Israel experienced turbulence and high winds, The Hill reported.

United Flight 85 was headed to Newark, New Jersey, from Tel Aviv, but was diverted to Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, due to what officials said were dangerous winds.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that the flight was forced to land following “a passenger medical emergency,” which was reported by the crew. The FAA will investigate the incident.

New Windsor EMS Chief Michael Bigg told news outlets that seven passengers from the plane went to a local hospital, adding that the passengers complained of nausea, motion sickness and chest pain due to turbulence.

No serious injuries were reported.

United Airlines said in an emailed statement to The Hill that Flight 85 landed at Stewart International Airport “after reported high winds at Newark.”

“One passenger deplaned due to a medical incident, and a few other customers were seen by medical personnel for possible motion sickness,” the statement continued. “The flight refueled and continued to Newark.”