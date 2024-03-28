Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati attempted to greet the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, upon her arrival in Beirut.

However, one of the advisors of the Italian leader came out of the plane first, and Mikati mistakenly thought she was Meloni and embraced her. A few seconds later, he realized his mistake and greeted Meloni when she came out of the plane.

Meloni visited Lebanon to discuss, among other things, the situation on the border with Israel and the matter of the peacekeeping force in the region, a large part of which is composed of Italian soldiers.

During the meeting between Meloni and Mikati, the Lebanese leader claimed that his country is committed to UN resolution 1071, a decision that Hezbollah violates.