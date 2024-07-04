Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni admonished the youth wing of her far-right Brothers of Italy party after an Italian news outlet published videos showing some of its members glorifying fascism, The Associated Press reported.

“I have said and repeated dozens of times, but perhaps I need to repeat it: There is no space in Brothers of Italy for racist or antisemitic positions, just as there is no space for nostalgics of totalitarianism of the 1900s, or for any other show of stupid folklore,’’ Meloni said in a letter to her party published by Italian media on Tuesday, according to the report.

The letter came after online news outlet Fanpage released the videos last month. The videos, filmed with a hidden camera by a journalist posing as an activist with Brothers of Italy’s youth wing, showed members of the group praising fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, doing fascist salutes and yelling the Nazi cry “Sieg Heil.”

The Brothers of Italy party is considered a far-right party and has drawn accusations of fascism and semi-fascism, though it suspended a candidate who had praised Hitler prior to the most recent election.

Meloni has decried the fascist regime’s anti-Jewish racial laws and the suppression of democracy, but critics have long said she has not done enough to distance herself from her party’s neo-fascist roots.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a general statement a week after the Italian election in September of 2022, in which it did not mention Meloni specifically but rather wrote that "Israel congratulates the people of Italy on the end of the election campaign and looks forward to continued cooperation and friendship with the government that will be established and the Italian people.”

After Meloni officially formed the new coalition in Italy, then-Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulated her and said he looked forward “to working together to strengthen the ties between Jerusalem and Rome as well as in the international arena, including in international organizations and in everything related to the fight against antisemitism, in Europe and in the Middle East.”

Shortly after forming her coalition, Meloni met with the head of the World Jewish Congress and Italian Jewish groups. During the meeting, she insisted on the “essential importance” of Italy’s Jewish community for the nation and Europe.

Meloni visited Israel in late October, following Hamas’ October 7 attack, and met Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Prime Minister, I'm happy to be here. I felt it was very important to come personally to bring the solidarity of the Italian government and the Italian people, and to tell you that we saw images that were incredible about what happened two weeks ago. That showed something more than simply, well, a war. They showed somebody who wants to cancel Jewish people from this region. And it is up to antisemitism. That is something we have to fight yesterday and today," she told Netanyahu during the meeting.

"We defend the right of Israel existing, of defending itself, security for its people. And we absolutely understand that terrorism has to be fought. We believe and we think that you are able to do that in the best way, for we are different from those terrorists," she added.