Former US Senator Joe Lieberman died on Wednesday in New York City at the age of 82.

His family said in a statement that the cause was complications from a fall.

Lieberman, who served as a United States senator from Connecticut from 1989 to 2013, was Al Gore’s running mate in the 2000 election, and thus became the first Jewish candidate on the national ticket of a major party.

In 2021, he spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the importance and meaning of Shabbat.

Living in the digital age, in which smartphones and technology make it possible to work “all the time every day,” the former longtime US Senator said at the time that “unplugging” for one day a week is all the more significant these days.

More recently, Lieberman denounced Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for his statements in which he called for new elections in Israel and described Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “a threat to peace”.

“For a US Senator, let alone a majority leader, let alone the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in Washington, to tell Israelis that it’s time to get rid of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu], that’s outrageous,” the former Senator told WABC 770 AM.

Calling the speech a “mistake,” Lieberman said that he “can’t ever remember anything like it.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday night, "Sara and I grieve with Hadassah and the entire Lieberman family on the passing of our beloved Joe Lieberman."

"Joe was an exemplary public servant, an American patriot and a matchless champion of the Jewish people and the Jewish state."

"In my very first meeting with him decades ago, I was struck by his integrity, decency and civic courage. He had a deep moral sense and common sense and was fearless in the defense of truth," said Netanyahu.

"He was also an extraordinarily kind and loyal personal friend. We will miss you greatly Joe. May the Lieberman family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem," concluded Netanyahu.