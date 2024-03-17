Former Senator Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.), in an interview with radio WABC 770 AM on Sunday, denounced Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) for statements he made earlier this week in which he called for new elections in Israel and called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a threat to peace.

“For a US Senator, let alone a majority leader, let alone the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in Washington, to tell Israelis that it’s time to get rid of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu], that’s outrageous,” the former Senator stated.

Calling the speech a “mistake,” Lieberman said that he “can’t ever remember anything like it.”

In his remarks, Schumer called for the holding of new elections in Israel, saying that "Netanyahu has lost his way." He further called the Israeli Prime Minister an "obstacle to peace."

According to Schumer, Netanyahu is one of four obstacles to peace, the others being Hamas, "radical Israelis," and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Former Senator Lieberman proposed a hypothetical scenario in which Schumer or any other US official told the United Kingdom to oust their Prime Minister. “Oh my G-d, there’d be outrage all around,” he exclaimed.