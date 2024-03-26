The IDF Intelligence Directorate released video footage of interrogations of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist operatives conducted by Unit 504. The terrorists, who were both apprehended in the area of the Shifa Hospital, detail how the Hamas and Islamic Jihad operate inside the hospital, stating that "600 to 1,000 Hamas operatives are hiding in the hospital."

The terrorists disclosed details of Hamas terror infrastructure deeply embedded within the hospital, which is used by senior Hamas operatives for planning and directing terror attacks. In one interrogation, an Islamic Jihad terrorist testified that "the operatives are in all the buildings, scattered everywhere."

"So Shifa or schools or places like that are our shelter," the Islamic Jihad operative stated.