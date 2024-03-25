מבשר דוויט רוקד בפורים באדיבות המצלם

Mevaser Dwight, a student in the Karnei Shomron Hesder Yeshiva who was seriously wounded in battle in the Gaza Strip, celebrated Purim on Sunday with his peers at the yeshiva.

In a video obtained by Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, he is seen dancing with his friends as they sang the words of Psalm 92: "It is good to praise the LORD, to sing hymns to Your name, O Most High."

Dwight, a student in his third year of yeshiva and a soldier in the 7th Armored Brigade, was seriously wounded by a grenade in Gaza about two months ago and was in a coma and on a respirator in Soroka Medical Center.

Second Lieutenant Noam Alon, a student at Yeshivat Hakotel who was seriously wounded in Gaza in November, was also filmed dancing at his yeshiva along with hundreds of his peers. Alon danced in the middle circle, which is generally reserved for the rabbis, next to the dean of the yeshiva, Rabbi Baruch Wieder.