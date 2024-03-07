US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday endorsed Donald Trump for President, one day after Trump scored major victories in the Super Tuesday primaries, The Associated Press reported.

“It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States,” McConnell said in a short statement quoted by AP.

McConnell added, “It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support.”

The endorsement from McConnell is noteworthy, as he and Trump have been on the odds since 2020 when McConnell declared Joe Biden the winner of that year's presidential election.

McConnell has criticized Trump as “morally responsible” for the 2021 mob siege of the Capitol. In late 2022, he appeared to take aim at Trump over the former President’s decision to host rapper Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

McConnell also blamed Trump for the Republican party’s disappointing showing in the 2022 midterm elections.

His endorsement of Trump a week after McConnell made his own sudden announcement that he would step down after this term as leader.