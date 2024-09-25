US Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) say the Biden Administration is continuing to delay the delivery of vital military equipment to Israel.

In a joint letter to President Joe Biden, the two senators wrote: "We write to strongly condemn your administration's continued delay in providing critical military equipment and weapons to our ally Israel in the midst of an existential war. Delays of equipment that Israel requires to win its multi-front war against Iranian-terrorist proxies, compounded by statements by Administration officials blaming Israel for escalation, undercut Israel's efforts to restore deterrence by emboldening the Iranian-backed terrorists."

They wrote that they have reason to believe the administration is currently delaying three types of military weapons or equipment and proceeded to elaborate: "MK-84 bombs: Israel requires these bombs to hit Hamas's deeply buried tunnels and other military infrastructure in Gaza. Hezbollah also has significant military infrastructure that Israel must destroy.

"Apache attack helicopters: Despite ongoing discussions between the United States and Israel, your administration has failed to fast-track and approve the sale of Apache attack helicopters. Israel requested these helicopters last December, recognizing the increased need given the war in Gaza. That need has only increased with Hezbollah's escalation in the north.

"Caterpillar D9 tractors: We recently learned you are holding up tractors that the IDF uses to clear improvised explosive devices (IEDs) ahead of its troops. Israel puts armor on these tractors and uses them to save the lives of scores of Israel Defense Force (IDF) soldiers and civilians."

Senators Cotton and McConnell concluded their letter: "Further delays will endanger Israeli lives, increase the likelihood that the conflict will escalate further, and harm American national security interests. It's far past time to transfer to Israel the capabilities it needs to win."