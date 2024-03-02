Antisemitic politician George Galloway has been elected to the British parliament as the representative for the city of Rochdale in a recent by-election.

Galloway is known for his radical stance and longtime support for various terrorist organizations such as Hamas and Hezbollah, and has in the past been expelled from Egypt due to his support for Hamas.

His extreme views have also caused Canada to declare him persona non grata, and he has been banned from Canada since 2009.

Galloway was a member of parliament in the past. Following his loss in 2015, blamed his defeat on “the venal and the vile, the racists and the Zionists."

Throughout his campaign, he has referred to himself as Gaza George, and has referred to the ground offensive into Gaza as invading a concentration camp.

He has also called the Hamas forces who carried out the October 7th massacre "warriors."

His election comes as Labor Party leader Keir Starmer attempts to minimize antisemitism in the party following the era of Jeremy Corbyn.

Significant pressure has been applied to Starmer to take a stronger stance against Israel. Galloway himself criticized Starmer and claimed that his stance on Israel is the same as that of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In contrast to Galloway's former tenure in Parliament as a member of the Labor Party, Galloway ran as an independent in the recent elections, leading the Workers Party of Britain that he founded in 2019.