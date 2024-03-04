“From the river to the sea,” roared Scotsman George “Gaza” Galloway, Saddam Hussein's friend who swam with Fidel Castro, who doesn't mind wearing designer clothes while leading his followers like an Islamic cleric.

British MP Galloway, Hamas PM Ismail Haniyeh Flash 90

"This is for Gaza", Galloway said. The left-wing populist blowhard took away Labour's two decades of dominance in Rochdale, the former Manchester-area textile town scene of the infamous child abuse scandal, in which Pakistani immigrants committed horrific sex crimes against teenage girls working class white women for many years.

Labour's candidate, Azhar Ali, told a party meeting that Israel had "allowed" the October 7 Hamas massacre to take place, to give it the "green light" to invade Gaza.

-In recent days, the Conservatives ousted the Tory vice-president who had accused the mayor of London of being "controlled by Islamists".

-Meanwhile, a conservative minister has resigned because he says he doesn't want to end up killed by Islamic extremists who killed a colleague.

-The former prime minister, Liz Truss, just said at a conference in America that she fears Islamic parties will take power in various cities.

-The issue is also raised by former Home Secretary Suella Braverman (forced to resign because she wanted a crackdown on immigration) in her article in the Telegraph, in which she states: “This is no longer the great country I knew. Islamists are forcing Britain to submit."

Meanwhile, "no white theaters" are arriving in London this week: theatrical performances where only black and colored spectators will be admitted to the city. As the producers explained, the goal is to create “an environment where an all-Black audience can experience and discuss an event free from the white gaze.”

Damn you, Mr. Churchill!

All this happens because Europe doesn’t count the immigration’s percentages. Rochdale today has a 30 per cent Islamic population. This is certified not by some conspiracy site, but by the New York Times. The city has already had an Islamic mayor.

Like the mayors of Birmingham, Leeds, Blackburn, Sheffield, Oxford, Oldham and Rockdale.

Delightful multiculturalism!

“Mosques are on the rise in British cities, there are thousands of new buildings with domes and minarets and in the decades to come mosques will mushroom across the country,” writes Ed Husain, one of the UK's leading Muslim intellectuals, advisor to Tony Blair and author of “Inside the mosques”.

“By the end of this decade, much of east London, Yorkshire and Lancaster will have Muslim majorities, but the cultural implications of this transformation of British society are not openly discussed. Mini caliphates across Britain await us.”

“With Islam at 30 percent, what will happen?” wrote a Danish novelist, Birgithe Kosovic, the the Danish daily Politiken.

Here's what's going to happen: Rochdale. They will elect Islamic populists, in its streets they will celebrate Hamas, Muhammad's birthday and the end of the West.