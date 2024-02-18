US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Sunday that between the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, it successfully conducted five self-defense strikes against three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, one unmanned underwater vessel (UUV), and one unmanned surface vessel (USV) in Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

This is the first observed Houthi employment of a UUV since attacks began on October 23.

CENTCOM identified the anti-ship cruise missiles, unmanned underwater vessel, and the unmanned surface vessel in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

"These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," CENTCOM stated.