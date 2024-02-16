During the IDF operation at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, troops located medications with names of hostages inside the building.

"As part of the activity at Nasser Hospital, medications were found with the names of Israeli hostages on them. The source of the medications and how they were used is under investigation," the IDF said on Friday.

At this time, it is unclear whether the medications that were found at the hospital were part of the Qatari shipment that was delivered to Gaza about a month ago.

In mid-January, Israel announced that, for the first time since the start of the war, medications will be transferred to the hostages being held in the Gaza Strip.

While Qatar’s Foreign Ministry announced several days later that medicine for Israeli hostages being held by Hamas had entered the Gaza Strip, to date Israel has not received any confirmation that the hostages received the medicine.

France said earlier this month it expects to receive “verifiable proof” that the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza had received the medications designed for them as part of the deal.

