In recent weeks, the Etzioni Brigade has operated in the Rafah area in southern Gaza.

During the fighting, the troops struck and eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites both above and below ground.

After completing the operation in Rafah, the troops immediately moved to continue operations in the Khan Yunis area. During the fighting there, the troops struck and dismantled multiple observation means and terrorist infrastructure, and eliminated dozens of Hamas terrorists.

The Etzioni Brigade troops are now holding the southern Khan Yunis area in order to preserve the IDF’s operational achievements and to expand operational control in the Magen Oz Corridor.

Southern Command troops will continue to operate in the Gaza Strip to counter terror threats and to protect the security of Israeli civilians.