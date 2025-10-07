Three reserve soldiers were injured on Tuesday by an IDF grenade explosion at a post in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The condition of two of them is described as serious, while the third was moderately injured.

One of the soldiers who was seriously injured by the IDF ammunition explosion serves in Battalion 7015 in the Southern Brigade, while the other two serve in Battalion 6408 in the Etzioni Brigade.

On Sukkot eve, an IDF soldier was killed on Monday night in Kiryat Arba, by a bullet fired accidentally by his friend, a Border Police officer on regular duty. Tonight, the Border Police arrested the officer and will request an extension of his detention.

Following the incident, a joint investigation was opened by the Military Investigative Police and the Police Investigations Department.