Mark Levinis an American lawyer, author and radio personality. He is host of the syndicated radio show “The Mark Levin Show,” as well as “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Fox News.

(JNS) If the last few days have demonstrated anything, it’s that Hamas must be defeated militarily and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to be unobstructed so he can finish the job.

Netanyahu is being attacked by the left and right in Israel for agreeing to the peace deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. Hamas has violated the terms of Phase 2 of the peace plan repeatedly. It was never intended to be so amorphous as to allow Hamas to do as it pleases, yet Israel is pressured and forced to relent rather than take care of business.

Meanwhile, Hamas is slaughtering any and all opposition, which would be needed to change the trajectory of the Gaza Strip.

And what is Qatar-Hamas’s heavily funded terrorist militia group- doing? Its emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, just libeled Israel in the worst way with vile accusations, essentially demanding Israel’s elimination. Yet Qatar, Turkey and Egypt are supposed to be disarming and removing Hamas, along with other Arab and Muslim countries. Obviously, they are not.

We have a delegation in Israel now that is pressuring Israel. I base this on the anonymous leaks I am reading in the media, which have been planted there. What exactly is Israel supposed to do? Commit suicide?

That is not going to happen.

We talk about obliterating Hamas, yet we are pressuring Israel. Pressuring Israel will not stop Hamas. Pressuring Qatar, Turkey and Egypt, as well as Hamas, is what should be done. That said, those countries have shown they won’t take real steps to stop Hamas.

Hamas must be wiped out. They don’t get infinite chances to comply. We won’t wipe them out. Only Israel will. It’s time to accept reality, stop pressuring Israel, and let them finish the job. For their sake and the sake of the West, and, yes, the Arab Gulf states that want Hamas eliminated but don’t have the guts to say so.