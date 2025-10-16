תיעוד חדש של סינוואר לאחר החיסול דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Thursday published new footage showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar after his elimination a year ago. Next to the dead terrorist, a large number of 200 shekel bills can be seen.

Sinwar was eliminated by soldiers from the Bislah Brigade who were operating under the Gaza Division, after he fled a building in the Tel Sultan neighborhood in Rafah.

After inspections and additional operations in the area, IDF soldiers destroyed the building where Sinwar was eliminated.

The forces destroyed the buildings in the area, where they found weapons, tunnel shafts, and additional terrorists.