France said on Monday it expects to receive “verifiable proof” that the over 130 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza had received medications designed for them as part of a deal reached by Paris and Doha last month, JPost reports.

“We know that the medications effectively entered into Gaza,” a source from French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne’s entourage was quoted as having said.

“The modalities of their transfer to the hostages were dealt with under Qatar’s mediation. We now expect to receive verifiable proof that the medications have reached their beneficiaries,” the source continued.

“The responsibility lays on Hamas and is a matter of regular exchanges with Qatari authorities,” the source stated.

In mid-January, Israel announced that, for the first time since the start of the war, medications will be transferred to the hostages being held in the Gaza Strip.

“Under the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, led a move with Qatar that will allow the transfer of medications to the hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. This is part of Israel's humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement at the time.

Several days later, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry announced that medicine for Israeli hostages being held by Hamas had entered the Gaza Strip.

Israeli sources told Haaretz at that time that senior Qatari officials who were involved in the negotiations with Hamas regarding the delivery of the medicine had said they would work on receiving proof that the medicine was actually brought to the hostages.