For the first time since the start of the war, medications will be transferred to the hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, Israel announced on Friday.

“Under the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, led a move with Qatar that will allow the transfer of medications to the hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. This is part of Israel's humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“The medications will be provided in the next few days,” it added.

According to Channel 12 News, as part of the agreement with Qatar, Israel will significantly increase the stock of medications it permits to enter Gaza.

The medications will likely be delivered to the hostages by the Red Cross.

The families of the hostages demanded to see visual proof once the medications are transferred to the hostages.

"After 98 days in the Hamas tunnels, all the hostages are in immediate danger and need life-saving medications. The War Cabinet must demand visual proof that the medications actually reached the hostages, as a condition for any return on behalf of Israel. The shocking images of the hostages in captivity require increasing the pressure on the countries involved in the negotiations to lead an immediate release, and not to stop with the transfer of medications."

​Friday’s announcement comes a day after The New York Times reported that Qatar is engaged in high-level discussions with Hamas to deliver vital prescription medicines to Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Family members of the hostages raised the need for medicines during a meeting in Doha with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Adbdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the report said.

An official familiar with the talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to their sensitivity, confirmed the meeting. He said that negotiators were discussing the types of medications needed, how much was needed and how to deliver them.

Discussions were underway with international organizations that could help deliver them, he added.

