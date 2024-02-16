Some Democrats, those non-Progressive few who have even the barest understanding of politics, those who don't immediately swallow the "whole thing" as they watch CNN,ABC, MSNBC. PBS. etc., must be having trouble sleeping during the past few months since the Hamas terror attack into Israel from Gaza. Way deep down in their brains they are confused when Biden himself, along with his appointees such as Blinken, Vaughn and Kirby hammer away at Israel's valiant attempts to destroy once and for all, Hamas, the cowards who immerse themselves among civilians for protection. They must ever so slightly sense that things are upside down; that Israel is being treated by the Biden administration and his supportive, protective, shielding media as the oppressor and Hamas as the victim.

It is Israel who now must retreat, Biden's people say, stop its "brutal" offensive and be careful not to harm the "innocents" in Gaza. The Israelis are now the unmerciful, murderous oppressors and Hamas and its pure Gazan citizenry, many of whom crossed the border on October 7, and mimicked the Hamas terrorists, with the others applauding and spitting at the hostages as they were marched by - the Gazans are now the pitiful, helpless victims,. Everything is jumbled when it comes to reality and Israel as viewed by Progressives.

Just this past week, Biden in one of his incredible, off the cuff remarks, told us that Israel was "over the top" in its attacks in Gaza. He's reported to have called Israel's democratically elected Prime Minister Netanyahu "an a-hole," many times to visitors. He has never described any of Iran's or Hamas' leaders in this manner. Never! His hatred for Israel goes back many years to his confrontation with former Israel PM, Menachim Begin, in 1982, when then Senator Biden threatened Israel with a reduction in aid. The Israeli leader told him off with these words:

“Don’t threaten us with cutting off your aid. It will not work. I am not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.”

Now we have Biden, unfortunately, as our leader, and he's threatening Israel again. This time demanding that Israel have its forces permit Hamas to live on, to terrorize Israel again, as it has promised.

He's now a military strategist. He's threatening the lives of over 6 million Jews in order to win over the Muslim votes in Michigan and to keep the support of the likes of Congresswomen Omar, Tlaib, AOC and Senator Sanders. And he's backed by CNN and MSNBC who keep hammering away at the "brutality of Israel" with their televising the wreckage and poverty (about that poverty - Israeli soldiers, surprised at their findings, photgraphed long rows of nice apartment buildings and well furnished apartments, not only in wealthy neighborhoods, of which there are quite a few, ed.) in and the helplessness of the citizens of Gaza - that they brought on themselves.

The brutality of Hamas' October 7th attacks into Israel have been bookmarked away, not pertinent to the current messages of portraying Israelis as flagrant abusers of the innocent. During WWII, we and our allies bombed the German city, Dresden, into smoldering smithereens, incinerating thousands in one night's air attack with no prior warnings to leave. No weeping among Americans. No calling our pilots "murderers." No demands by our citizenry for a cease fire.

When a nation attacks another, it and the rest of the world must expect retaliation of some sort. Hamas and its supporting citizens now have it.

Rather than have Biden and his cronies call for an Israeli cease fire, withdrawal, blah, blah, blah, - and not allow Gazans to leave with Israel's help if they want to (remember the accusation that Gaza is an "open-air prison"? Who are the jailers now?) why not demand of the Gazans that they round up all the Hamas terrorists, hand them over to Israel together with all of the current hostages and start waving the white flag of surrender. And let the Gazans leave en masse as millions of Syrians and Ukrainians did. That would be the end of bloodshed and dying. Why not? Give it a try, Joe. Simple. Easy. Better than walking around in circles.