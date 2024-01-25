In the complex web of global politics, the voices echoing from Iranian social networks paint a disturbing picture of the tragic state of justice and human rights in Iran. These networks are abuzz with discussions about a new wave of executions carried out by the regime of the criminal mullahs, shedding light on a regime that now seems to be far removed from any semblance of humanity and justice.

This outlaw regime, steeped in a history of violence, barbarism and oppression, continues to wear its past with pride. Officials who once glorified in the terrorism, butchery, and massacre of Shah-era officials before 1979’s revolt, now elevate themselves to a godlike status.

In a disturbing twist of irony, they label anyone opposing their rule or harming their officials and agents as engaging in a war against God, “waging war against God,”. This deification reached a new height with Khamenei, mullah’s Supreme Leader, recently declaring himself the voice of God in a chilling display of delusional power.

The judicial system in Iran has become a mere puppet in the hands of the powerful. Courts that should be the bastions of justice and fairness resemble more the tribunals of thugs, kangaroo courts, far removed from the legal norms observed in civilized nations. Judges appear to be mere extensions of the Ministry of Intelligence Service, MOIS, and the IRGC, signing off decrees as dictated.

Under such a regime, the accusation of “waging war against God” is swiftly used to label and eliminate domestic opposition. Criticism of the regime, particularly of Khamenei, is met with the harshest of responses – execution. To preserve their rule, Khamenei and his thugs feel justified in any kind of brutal suppression.

If someone criticizes Khamenei and calls him a foolish dictator who falsely claims to be God’s representative on Earth, the court’s verdict is execution.

Notably, Khomeini himself called on the youth during the years 1960 to 1979 to assassinate military and security personnel affiliated with the Shah's regime, labeling it all as the Islamic Movement and even stating that the Islamic Movement and God are successful only when blood is shed. But later, he and his regime named themselves the embodiment of Islam and God, deeming any protest against it as forbidden and deserving of execution. Even Montazeri held this same view.

Generally, both reformists and conservatives turn a blind eye to any crime to preserve Islam.

Many senior military and security officials of the country take pride in killing the Shah’s agents, considering it a fight in the path of God. However, when they themselves slaughtered nearly thousands of people in 2020 and 2022, they see it as unproblematic because they call themselves the country of God. Iran faces such deceitful thuggery.

Reflecting on this, one must question the role of the international media. In the past, the media, enamored with figures like Khomeini, often overlooked the atrocities committed by the regime. They painted a romanticized picture of the terrorist revolutionaries, while the late Shah of Iran, who showed leniency to his adversaries, was vilified. These skewed narratives contributed to a world largely ignorant of the regime’s brutalities. Today, these media outlets seem reluctant to fully expose the ongoing horrors and savagery inside the mullahs’ dungeons.

The method of execution in Iran, often carried out at dawn, adds a layer of psychological terror to an already grim situation. For many Iranians, the morning call to prayer, which should signify peace and spirituality, has become a macabre reminder of the state’s brutality, signaling the execution ending more innocent lives.

When Iranian youth saw that the criminal ayatollahs, under the name of God and holiness, are the most corrupt, bloodthirsty, and thuggish people in society, they loudly write on social networks: “Damn your religion and creed…” or: “I hate the call to prayer…”

And: A despised and isolated country that only shows its claws and teeth to its own people, humiliates its people, and takes out the failures on their own Islamic community… Cowardly, vile, filthy individuals who rule over Iran.

Yet, amidst this darkness, there is a flicker of resistance. Young Iranians, galvanized through social networks, are organizing protests, especially in front of prisons, in a desperate attempt to halt these executions. Their actions are a testament to the enduring human spirit and a stark reminder of the government’s failure to crush dissent.

However, their bravery alone is not enough. The international community must take a stand. Global leaders and human rights organizations need to put pressure on the Iranian government to halt these executions and respect basic human rights. The media, both local and international, must continue to shine a light on these injustices, giving voice to the voiceless and holding those in power accountable.

The situation in Iran is not just a national issue; it is a matter of global human rights. Silence and inaction are tantamount to complicity. It is time for the world to listen, speak up, and act before more lives are lost to the ruthless hands of a regime that has lost its way.

Erfan Fard is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, DC. He is in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran, counter terrorism, IRGC, MOIS and ethnic conflicts in MENA. He graduated in International Security Studies (London M. University, UK), and in International Relations (CSU-LA). Erfan is a Jewish Kurd of Iran, and he is fluent in Persian, Kurdish, Arabic and English. / Follow him from this twitter account @EQFARD / The newly published book of Erfan Fard is: “The Black Shabbat” (Israel, the target of terrorist), which has been published in the USA. www.erfanfard.com