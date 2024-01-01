The Knesset Interior Affairs Committee held a meeting today (Monday) on the impact of the evacuation of tens of thousands of Israelis from much of northern Israel in response to the constant cross-border attacks by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.

Before the debate, MK Tzvi Sukkot, one of the initiators of the meeting, came out to talk with protesters from the north who demonstrated in front of the Knesset. The residents begged MK Sukkot to help them make their voices heard, and he included them in the committee's discussion.

One young girl was in tears as she told the committee members: "I can't go home. It's not normal how scary it is. All day we hear booms near our house. We can't go home, and we have nowhere to go."

Lavi, a young boy, said: "We live in Moshav Avdon. In our moshav the rocket strikes before the alarm activates. It's impossible to live there. We don't have a school. We study in a bomb shelter."

MK Sukkot told the committee: "Before the debate, I heard that there was a demonstration outside, I went out there, heard the children, and told them: 'You must enter the debate, it is important that your voice be heard.' And why is it important? Because it is important that the authorities also hear the voice of the children, who do not know the calculations of the army and live in real fear."

He added: "I visited the northern communities last weekend, I went out to talk with the residents and brought them into a discussion on the issue in order to bring this important issue to the agenda. The residents of the north cannot return without first removing the threat. We are a strong people and together we will win."