Tony Blair, Former Prime Minister of Great Britain, visited Israel last week and met with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Ganz.

Channel 12 reported that during his meetings in Israel, he stated that he would re-examine the possibility of sending Gazan refugees to countries around the world.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir congratulated Blair on his suggestion and said that “if Tony Blair heads a team to promote the emigration of Gazan residents to countries around the world, we must commend this initiative.”

"This is the most just and moral move, first and foremost for the residents of Gaza and for all residents of Israel. It is also an important and necessary component of the real solution to the issue of the 'day after', which the Otzma Yehudit faction led and will continue to lead," Ben Gvir added.

"We cannot continue considering the wrong concept, according to which it will be possible to continue maintaining a normal life alongside a city of terror," said Ben Gvir.