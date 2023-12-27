Every year, as Christmas approaches, anti-Israel activists attempt to co-opt the figure of Jesus and claim that he was Palestinian or compare his persecution to the alleged persecution of the modern State of Israel.

In response to these claims, Father Patrick Desbois, a French Catholic priest and Holocaust historian, said that if Jesus were alive today, he would be targeted for murder or kidnapping by the Hamas terrorist organization because he was Jewish.

"Let's say that if Jesus was born today, if he had lived in 1942, Jesus would have been deported to Auschwitz, and if he had been born today, he would be the target of missiles or be a hostage in Gaza” Father Desbois said in an interview with i24NEWS' French language channel.

"I understand well the suffering of the Palestinians," he said. "I also know that in Bethlehem there are much fewer Christians and that most Christians have left, unfortunately. It is a city which was 90% Christian and now there are 10%."

According to Desbois, the motive behind the attempt to claim Jesus was Palestinian despite the fact that he was killed about a century before the Romans first renamed the land of Israel Syria Palestina in an attempt to erase the land's Jewish history and heritage is not religious and purely political.

“What we see in Bethlehem today, this need to affirm that Jesus was not Jewish, is political,” he said “Hamas has always officially supported Christians, but not in Gaza."

He added: “I always say: if there were no Jews in Israel, few people would look out for the Palestinians."

Desbois gained acclaim for his memoir 'The Holocaust by Bullets,' a book detailing his meticulous research into the Nazis' murder of 1.5 million Jews in the Soviet Union.

On Sunday, Christmas Eve, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) caused outrage when she published a post on Instagram in which she spread the false claim that Jesus was Palestinian and compared the modern State of Israel to the Roman government which ruled the Jewish homeland two thousand years ago.

Ocasio-Cortez claimed that “This high Christian holiday is about honoring the precious sanctity of a family that, if the story were to unfold today, would be Jewish Palestinians.”