Israeli satirical television show “Eretz Nehederet” is continuing airing English-language sketches tackling the anti-Israel bias in the world as Israel fights Hamas in Gaza.

On Tuesday, the show aired a sketch which featured actor Brett Gelman, who visited Israel last week, and is known for his role in the Netflix series “Stranger Things”.

In the sketch, Gelman portrays a professor from Berkeley University who, together with two students, visits Joseph and Mary, the parents of newly born Jesus, to tell them that they are Palestinians and not Jewish.

The three insist that Jesus cannot be Jewish since, they claim, no Jews will live in the land of “Palestine” for another 1,948 years. However, in the same breath, the professor claims that Jesus will be murdered by the Jewish people who do not even live in the land.

Previous “Eretz Nehederet” clips from the war, including ones mocking the BBC,tackling campus antisemitism in the wake of the war and mocking the UN and its anti-Israel bias, have gone viral.