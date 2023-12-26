Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded on Monday to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News’ question at a press conference he held.

Lapid was asked if he trusted the War Cabinet and replied, "I trust the IDF, its commanders and soldiers, they are the people you can trust. I don't trust the government or its leader, that's why I didn't join the government."

During the press conference, Lapid presented a plan which includes targeted assistance for the student population, families and an incentive for employers to support reservists.

The plan was formulated by a team established by Lapid which includes professionals, economists, and defense personnel, and will be accompanied by a legislative package that will be brought before the Knesset. The plan concerns 220,000 reservists, of which 70,000 are students, 40,000 are women and 70,000 are parents.

The cost of the program is estimated at 7.9 billion shekels and its main budgetary sources are the coalition funds of the 2024 budget.

"The reservists are the productive force of the country. They are the human group on which the economy is based and on which national security is based. It is time to give national priority to the serving and working force of the State of Israel. It is time to strengthen their families. It is time to also strengthen their employers for the economic damage they are suffering," said Lapid.

"All this should be done not in patches or improvisations, but with a broad national plan, which puts them at the top of the national priority list. It should be organized, it should be comprehensive, it should be effective."

Hebrew video of Lapid responding to Arutz Sheva's question:

