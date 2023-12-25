Israeli Ambassador to the United States of America Mike Herzog, in an interview with Galei Tzahal, discussed the Americans' stance on the war in Gaza.

"The American administration shares our goal to defeat Hamas. They have questions and concerns, but they aren't trying to stop the fighting; they are just checking what the next stages will be. They know that some of the actions are to attempt to bring a (hostage) deal, the Americans are in contact with Egypt and Qatar, they are totally in the picture," Herzog stated.

When asked if the holiday season in the US would delay a deal to release hostages, he answered: "It doesn't delay, even during the holidays they work. Reaching a deal is an Israeli interest; the question is if the other side is willing, and I am not sure about that at all."

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the US position on the war. "Last night, I spoke again with President Biden. I appreciate the steadfast US position – which supports our war effort – in the UN Security Council. I told President Biden yesterday that we will fight until absolute victory – however long that takes. The US understands this," he said.

The Prime Minister dismissed reports that the Biden Administration has been handicapping Israel's efforts to prosecute the war: "I have seen erroneous reports to the effect that the US prevented, and is preventing, us from operational actions in the region; this is incorrect. Israel is a sovereign state. Our decisions in the war are based on our operational considerations, and I will not expand further. They are not dictated by external pressure. The decision on how to use our forces is an independent decision of the IDF and nobody else."