Soldiers from the IDF's Golani Brigade were ordered not to visit the families of their two friends who fell in battle in their free time. The soldiers were told that whoever visited would be dismissed from the unit.

According to a report by Asaf Pozailov on Kan News, the platoon commander, who decided to visit the families with several soldiers anyway when they left Gaza on leave, was dismissed by the Company Commander.

One of the parents reported that the soldiers had already notified the bereaved families that they were coming, and the order was given after the fact. "It put the soldiers in an impossible position," the parent stated.

The parent added that the soldiers "really need to get this closure, and they need it for their inner peace."

Despite the dismissal of the platoon commander, the IDF responded: "The IDF embraces the bereaved families and will continue to accompany them. Commanders and representatives of the brigade contacted all of the bereaved families. The soldiers were advised to take advantage of their time at home for rest so that they could return to the battle in the best shape. Soldiers who visited or will visit bereaved families will not be punished."