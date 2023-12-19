Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met this evening (Tuesday) with representatives from the families of the hostages, in Tel Aviv.

The Netanyahu couple listened very attentively to the hardship and pain of the families and the PM reiterated his commitment to bring them all home.

Netanyahu told the families: "We are committed, I am personally committed, to the release of all the hostages. Rescuing them is the ultimate goal. Just now I sent the head of the Mossad to Europe twice to promote the process for the release of our hostages. I will spare no effort in this matter and we demand to bring them all back."

In response to a question from the audience, the Prime Minister said: "Will I succeed? I can give you one guarantee - we are not stopping."

Sara Netanyahu said: "A few weeks ago, I sent letters to leaders' wives, from mother to mother. I mentioned that the kidnapping itself is a crime against humanity and I asked them to help us. I embrace you with all the people of Israel and I am sure that we will continue to do everything to bring your loved ones home safely".

The meeting was also attended by the official in charge of the hostages and the missing, Lt. Col. Gal Hirsch, head of the National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, and the Prime Minister's military secretary.