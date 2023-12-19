Seems to me that if Biden and his people have their way, “the day after” will look exactly as the day before.

In other words, under the Biden Plan, the same terrorists will run Gaza, but under different names.

So, Hamas becomes PA/PLO/Fatah, and Yahya Sinwar becomes Mahmoud Abbas. If there’s a difference from one gang to the next, I’d like to know what it is.

On the streets of New York City, it’s called Three-Card Monte, where the Card Sharp keeps shuffling the deck… and magically he wins, you lose, sucker.

The Biden/Blinken Plan is the same bad bet…which the Israelis are sure to refuse, though already the set-up against Israel is in the works, up front and behind the scenes.

Abbas is being made kosher for their big move.

Namely, the two-state solution, and borrowing somewhat from what we wrote, Feb 28, 2021, see, Writings, this is what a two-state solution really means…

Throughout Trump’s presidency, we seldom heard that refrain… two-state solution….and a relief it was. It was a pleasure to have it gone like a bad tooth.

I don’t know about you, but as for me, that phrase… two-state solution… gives me the creeps and a case of the willies.

It sounds to me like the N word sounds to a black person. It registers the same feel of disrespect, animosity, and hatred without cause.

It says that Jews…Israelis… are only half of people, and thus deserve only half a country.

That is pure racism.

It says that the Israelis are usurpers, only renting, while the Palestinian Arabs are the true owners.

That is pure bigotry and absolutely backwards.

It says that if the Jews wish to stay, they must do so as beggars, and so must give up Jerusalem to the Palestinian Arabs.

It says that the Jews may not thrive or expand the land until permission is granted from the United States…and around the world.

It says that the Jews must always be ready to cut the heart out of their own land in order to implant a Palestinian Arab state.

It says that the Jews must always be ready to be uprooted, as per Gaza, whenever the world says, “do as we say.”

It says that after two thousand years of being scattered, and finally reaching their destination, the Jews ought to go back where they came from, which happens to be Israel.

It says that Jews are not masters of their own destiny, and must always bend to the will of their enemies.

That, and the rest of it, sounds too much like the Plan being pushed by the current White House.

Israel must fight and win this war on its own terms.

