Dear USA,

I was eight years old when the Islamic Revolution took place in Iran.

What was their first priority?

Not attacking Israel.

But taking US hostages.

I was 12 years old when they carried out their first major terror attack via a proxy of theirs - blowing up the US Marine barracks in Beirut, murdering 241 US servicemen.

I was an American living in America for both.

I remember them vividly.

Iran takes lots of pot shots at Israel because Israel is closer geographically and a lot smaller than the USA.

But their very first major acts of terror were against the USA.

Their clear ultimate goal is to murder Americans and destroy the USA.

Israel has helped itself and the USA by taking on the most dangerous and important acts in this war: eliminating the Iranian military leadership, destroying 40 percent of the Iranian ballistic missile launchers, and destroying the Iranian anti-aircraft arsenal, clearing the Iranian skies for Air Force attacks against their nuclear facilities.

Now it’s time for you, the USA, to join the fight.

Not because Israel NEEDS you to do so.

But because it’s the right thing for you to do.

This is OUR fight.

We are in this together.

So, President Trump - give the green light.

Let’s destroy this evil regime called the Islamic Republic of Iran together.

To protect Israel, the USA, and the entire free world.

Together let’s make the world a much better place.

Respectfully yours,

Dov Lipman

Member of the 19th Knesset

Proud former American