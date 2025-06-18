Second time in one night: Missiles fired from Iran towards Israel

The IDF identified at 1:15 on Wednesday that a salvo of missiles was fired from Iran toward Israeli territory.

Sirens sounded in the Gush Dan area, and the Home Front Command instructed residents to enter protected spaces.

Magen David Adom said that "at this stage no calls have been received at MDA's 101 emergency dispatch center regarding missile strikes or casualties."

Earlier, at about 12:30 a.m., approximately 15 missiles were launched from Iran, most of which were intercepted by Israel’s air‑defense systems, triggering sirens in northern and central Israel.

Magen David Adom reported five impact sites, but no casualties have been reported.

A few minutes later, the Home Front Command announced that it is now safe to leave protected spaces.

"Following the situational assessment, the Home Front Command published that it is now permitted to leave protected spaces. The public is requested to continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command," said the IDF.