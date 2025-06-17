National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi stated that Operation Rising Lion will not end without damaging the Fordo nuclear facility" in an interview with Channel 12 News this evening.

Hanegbi said that he does not know if the US will participate in an attack on the Fordo facility and that Israel is prepared to strike the facility on its own. “The plan is blue and white, including all elements of the offensive," he said.

The Fordo facility is the only major nuclear site in Iran that has yet to be significantly damaged in Operation Rising Lion. Unlike other facilities, it lies deep underground beneath a mountain, too deep for Israel's bunker-busting bombs to reach.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated Tuesday afternoon during a visit to the impact site in Herzliya that Israel intends to target Iran's Fordow underground uranium enrichment facility.

Col. Richard Kemp, the former commander of the British armed forces in Afghanistan, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that, "As a minimum, Israel can inflict significant damage to this facility and perhaps knock it out completely using its own capabilities."

The Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump is considering a range of options for action against Iran, including an American military attack.