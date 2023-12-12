IDF Hannukah message: Now, it’s our turn IDF

Happy Hanukkah to the Jewish people celebrating around the world.

We light the Hanukkah candles at a dark time in the story of our people, a time of mourning, a time of pain, a timely reminder of what we're fighting for.

But the story of Hanukkah should serve as a reminder that our hope will prevail over despair.

Our light will dispel the darkness, our love of life will triumph over the forces of evil that seek our destruction.

The story of Hanukkah is a story of survival.

When faced with destruction, the Maccabees fought.

They sacrificed their lives so that we could survive.

Now it's our turn.

From the depths of darkness on October 7, we have risen, stronger and more united.

A nation small in size, but mighty in spirit.

Our hostages are being held in Hamas captivity.

The IDF is fighting for their freedom.

Israel is under attack in the north and in the south.

We are fighting for our survival.

Israel is at war, one that Jews around the world are feeling too.

And together, we will fight for our future.

A future where there will once again be Hanukkah candles in the windows across Israel.

In Kfar Aza, Nir Oz and Be’eri. where there will once again be no need for context when there are calls for genocide against Jewish students in universities.

Where there was horror, there will be hope. Where there was death, there will be life.

Where there was darkness, there will be light.

“מעט מן האור דוחה הרבה מהחושך” - A bit of light dispels much darkness.

And our people have a whole lot of light.

Chag Hanukkah Samea’ch.

Happy Hanukkah.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari is the spokesperson of the IDF