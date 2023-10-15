Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited US President Joe Biden for a solidarity visit to Israel amid the war with Hamas.

The White House is considering responding to the invitation positively amid the US support of Israel and the visits by Secretary of State Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Diplomatic officials predict that if the visit would indeed occur, it will take place this week, before the IDF's ground incursion into the Gaza Strip.

Biden and Netanyahu spoke on Saturday night, the fifth time since Hamas launched its murderous terror attack against Israel, and after Biden stood with Israel time and again and firmly supported it.

The Prime Minister's office stated that "Netanyahu thanked Biden for the unconditional American support of Israel and its right to defend itself."