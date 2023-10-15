Following Hamas’ murderous attack and massacre on southern Israel and Israel’s military response, thousands participated on Saturday night in a demonstration in Mississauga, west of Toronto, in support of the so-called Palestinian "resistance" in Gaza against Israel.

In response to a question in an interview with the Canadian Rebel News news website, a participant of Arab origin said, "Hamas is not a terrorist group.”

She claimed that Hamas "is a resistance group that has been fuming for 75 years of colonialism, of occupation, of murder, of rape, of little children, of women. That’s what they are."

Referring to the indiscriminate killings carried out by Hamas in the attack against Israel on October 7, the protester said: "They (Hamas) are resistance. Everything that they do is justified."

She also said, "Hamas is a Muslim group. They would never do this [referring to the murder of children and beheading them] because it is against Islam."

"There is evidence of Israeli women saying that they gave us water. They gave us food. They gave us a place to sleep comfortably. They gave us clothes. They (Hamas) got them to cover up out of respect. This is actual women having interviews, talking about when they were hostages or when Hamas members were coming into their house," she said.

"At some point, a Hamas fighter told one of the women, “Can I have a banana to eat? He asked if he could eat a banana that was in her home. Does that look like a [explitive] terrorist to you?"