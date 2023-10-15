The attack by Hamas in Israel led to the greatest number of Jews murdered on one day since the Holocaust. A 9/11 moment. Yet, we have groups like BLM standing with Hamas. Doesn't BLM know that there are thousands of BLACK Jews in Israel? Black Jews, 14,300 of them, were air-lifted by the Israelis from Ethiopia when their lives were in danger. And how about former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire, an Orthodox Jew?

BLM Chicago tweeted out a photo captioned “I stand with Palestine.” BLM Washington D.C. retweeted anti-Israel statements.

BLM pro-Hamas poster Bederman

BLM Grassroots in Los Angeles wrote on Instagram, “Their resistance must not be condemned but understood as a desperate act of self-defense.” The post continues with, “as a radical Black organization” they “see clear parallels between Black and Palestinian people.” Some in BLM blamed Israel for the attacks. Hmmm. Hitler blamed the Jews for their extermination.

BLM founder Patrisse Cullors in 2015 called for the eradication of Israel.

BLM hates white people Bederman screenshot

So you stand with Hamas leader Khaled Mashaa: Hamas’ torture, rape, kidnapping, and murder of 1,200 Israelis, most of them civilians, is “a dream come true.”

Kidnapped by Hamas Bederman

Wow, you must be thrilled to stand shoulder to shoulder with Jon Minadeo, head of the Goyim Defense League: White Supremacists! “Wow, this is awesome. This is awesome, man! I’m so stoked!” he says at one point, and calls for Lebanon and Iran to join the fight and “wipe Israel off the map.”

These are the people you admire. People who hate.They take their beliefs from their Holy Books.

Fatah: “Strike the sons of apes of pigs… slaughter everyone who is Israeli”

Get ready to strike them and to burn them, slaughter them.

Set out, all of you, with your weapons….

“Today is a tiding of days of victory, Allah willing – for this is Jihad, Jihad, victory or Martyrdom”

Islam, the religion that calls for the death of all Jews.

It is narrated in the hadith that the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “The Hour will not begin until you fight the Jews, until a Jew will hide behind a rock or a tree, and the rock or tree will say: ‘O Muslim, O slave of Allah, here is a Jew behind me; come and kill him – except the gharqad (a kind of thorny tree).’ (This Hadith was reported by Al-Bukhari.)

Israel is always accused of being an occupier. So the Muslim mosque, Al Aqsa, sits on TOP of two Jewish Temples.. So who was there first? Who is the colonizer? Well, maybe BLM use WOKE math.

Then there is Hebron. Disputed and all.The Cave of Machpelah in Hebron is the world’s most ancient Jewish site and the second holiest place for the Jewish people, after the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. The cave and the adjoining field were purchased—at full market price—by Abraham some 3700 years ago. Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Sarah, Rebecca, and Leah are all later buried in the same Cave of Machpelah. These are considered the patriarchs and matriarchs of the Jewish people.

Long before Mohamed was a twinkle in his mother’s eye. Oh, right, WOKE math at work, again.

Why does BLM support the Muslims? Because their members suffer from endemic, systemic, innate Jew hatred. And that Jew hatred leads them to stand with Muslims who burn babies, shoot women and children and the elderly. Rape women, children and babies.

Their leaders are proud to promote protests that glorify Muslims who slipped into Israel, on paragliders, to attack people attending an Israeli version of Woodstock.

And these Muslim barbarian cowards murdered men, women and children in cold blood. These people were not in the army. They were peace-loving human beings at a rave. These barbarians are the people you support. What does that say about you?

And these barbarians take videos of their atrocities and share them on line. Women held hostage. These animals are soooooo proud. And, you stand with them.

But this cowardly attack was just one of many.

In the community of Be’eri Jews not shot to death, at the breakfast table, in their bedrooms, on the street, for the crime of being Jewish, were taken as hostages. Children were taken from their parents. Hmmm.

Where have I heard that before? Right. Slave owners took children from their parents.

Jewish babies were beheaded. Where have I heard that before? Oh Right. The Nazis. Now, the Nazis didn’t behead babies. No. They took them from their mothers’ arms and threw them in the air and caught them on their bayonets. One of Hitler’s greatest disappointments was that he had failed his Muslim brothers in murdering all Jews.

And like the Holocaust when the world turned its back on the Jews, organizations like BLM have turned their back on the Jews as well. Well why not. The Nation of Islam led by Louis Farrakhan hates Jews, too.

Yet, the Jews were heavily involved in Luther King’s fight for freedom. THE JEWS. Jews made up half of the young people who participated in the Mississippi Freedom Summer in 1964. Leaders of the Reform Movement were arrested with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in St. Augustine, Florida, in 1964 after a challenge to racial segregation in public accommodations. Most famously, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel marched arm-in-arm with Dr. King in his 1965 March on Selma. The JEWS who reached out to the black community to help them register to vote for the first time and were murdered for their efforts.

How did we get to a place where Black leaders stand with people who commit atrocities?

Who burn men women and children-the same way the KKK burned churches, lynched black men in the Southern United States? Did you know the KKK lynched a Jewish man, Leo Frank, as well?

Let’s put this into perspective:

There are 8 billion people in the world. 2 Billion are Muslim. 1.3 billion are Catholic and one billion are Protestant.

There are 15 million Jews, despite the fact that we have been a people, with the same language, laws, religion and customs for more than 3500 years. We are blessed, now, with being able to live back in our legal and historical land; the Land of Israel. We can credit the San Remo Declaration of 1920 for that. Palestine would be a JEWISH state.

“The Mandatory shall be responsible for placing the country under such political, administrative and economic conditions as will secure the establishment of the Jewish national home, as laid down in the preamble, and the development of self-governing institutions, and also for safeguarding the civil and religious rights of all the inhabitants of Palestine, irrespective of race and religion.”

There are 195 countries in the world. There are 50 Muslim majority countries. There are 158 mostly Christian nations-including America. There is only one Jewish country.

What do we learn from this? When it comes to Jews in Canada and countries around the world, none is too many. When it comes to Jewish countries, one is too many.

And now BLM stands with those who deny Jews the right to live in their legal and historical home as declared by the San Remo Resolution of 1920.

According to FBI statistics, Jewish people make up only 2.4% percent of the US population but account for more than 50% of religiously motivated hate crimes.

And BLM stands proudly with the Jew haters.

During WWII, if BLM had been around, would they have stood with the White Aryan Nazis, or the Jews?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-b5ZOEcLOM