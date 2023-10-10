Soldiers young and old were ripped from their homes Saturday morning, to fight the Hamas terrorists brutally invading Israel’s south. The bloody war took Israel by surprise, as well as its soldiers, and apparently, the supplies simply were not ready.

Social media has been flooded with soldiers asking for help with basic supplies such as tzitzit, socks, underwear, undershirts, flashlights, burners, and even food. It is a shocking reality: The young men and women who are risking their lives to defend the Jewish People literally do not have enough food to eat.

In a heartwarming turn, Jews around the world have begun to give their support, so that the soldiers can get what they need. Organizations like Achisamach collect funds, purchase supplies, then distribute those supplies to soldiers in dangerous locations. Achisamach’s representatives stress that every contribution helps and that more support is desperately needed. This is essential work. Together we can show Israel’s soldiers that they are not alone.

Donate here to join Achisamach’s cause.