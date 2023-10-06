השר אליהו לרב ליאו די: "כל עם ישראל מאחוריך" דוברות

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu met on Thursday evening in Beit Shemesh with Rabbi Leo Dee, who lost his wife and daughters in a terrorist attack, to show support for him after he was shoved while praying at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv.

"Congratulations for what you are doing, the whole nation of Israel is behind you," the minister told Rabbi Dee.

The minister also added that he was pained by seeing worshipers harassed during prayer, saying, "This is a worrying trend that has gained momentum among the post-Zionist left, to mercilessly persecute anything that smells of Judaism, it is sad and shameful, but I tell you, dear Leo, don't be afraid, the entire nation of Israel stands behind you."

Minister Eliyahu met with Rabbi Dee as part of the minister's visit to the city of Beit Shemesh, during which he visited the Religious Zionist communities in the city.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier on Thursday condemned the shoving of Rabbi Dee during the prayer in Tel Aviv.

"A protester shoves Rabbi Leo Dee who lost his wife and his daughters in a murderous terrorist attack, just because he is wrapped in a prayer shawl and holding the Four Species in the heart of Tel Aviv. There is no limit to the hatred and insanity. Be ashamed of yourselves!" Netanyahu said.