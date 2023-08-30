Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that the West had failed to isolate his country, while also holding out the prospect of resuming talks on reviving a nuclear deal, AFP reported.

"The enemy tried to follow two strategies: one was to isolate Iran from the world and the other was to discourage the Iranian nation," Raisi was quoted as having said.

"It failed with both strategies. It didn't succeed in isolating Iran," he told a news conference in Tehran.

Raisi was referring to sanctions imposed on Iran since the United States left the nuclear deal in 2018, as well as protests that erupted in September 2022 over a young woman's death in custody.

Iran, he stated, was continuing to seek "the lifting of sanctions" through negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear accord.

But, he added, "We are not tying the country's economy to the wishes" of Western countries.

Iran responded to then-President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal by scaling back its compliance with the agreement. The Biden administration, however, sought to return to the deal and held indirect talks with Iran on a return to compliance.

While the talks were stalled in September after the sides failed to reach an agreement on IAEA probes of Iran’s nuclear activities, recent reports indicated that the US and Iran held indirect talks on a new agreement.

Later, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denied that an agreement had been reached between the Biden administration and the Iranian government on Iran's nuclear program.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington eased this month with the announcement of an agreement which would see Iran release five American prisoners in exchange for the return of $6 billion in Iranian funds frozen in South Korea.

The agreement does not include the possibility of a return to the nuclear deal in the run-up to the 2024 US presidential election.